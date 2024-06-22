Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $9,237.49 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,293.23 or 1.00006462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,181,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,181,423.85 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.04711595 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,818.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

