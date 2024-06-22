Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

