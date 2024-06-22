Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $316.36 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 203.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

