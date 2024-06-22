Comparing Super Group (SGHC) & Its Peers

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Super Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Super Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 224 982 2216 63 2.61

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 26.75 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.16

Super Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.80% -21.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

