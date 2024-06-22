Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Stock Position Raised by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Concord Acquisition Corp II accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 726,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 419,050 shares in the last quarter.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNDA remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

