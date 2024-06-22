Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $61,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $32,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 310.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at $49,196,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,611 shares of company stock worth $11,395,672 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.22. 500,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

