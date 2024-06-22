Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 1,051,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,719. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

