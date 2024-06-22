Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.53 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,555. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

