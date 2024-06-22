Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $101.58 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $101,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $278,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,908 shares in the company, valued at $435,721,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,426 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.