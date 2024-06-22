Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $127.90 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $127,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.66. The company had a trading volume of 493,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,547. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

