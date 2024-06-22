Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $141.26 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 813.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 2.35% of DoubleVerify worth $141,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. KeyCorp downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

