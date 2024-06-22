Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $167.07 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,148 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 2.71% of Qualys worth $167,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,042. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total transaction of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,113 shares of company stock worth $3,969,251. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

