Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

USRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 221,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

