Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $84.33 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 670.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580,162 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.62% of Dynatrace worth $84,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

