Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 218,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 924,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

