Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 212,428 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $155,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 213.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,041. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

