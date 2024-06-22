Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 37,034 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of KBR worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Trading Down 0.0 %

KBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 1,393,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

