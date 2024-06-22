Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 44,129 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 194.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The stock has a market cap of $962.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

