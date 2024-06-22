Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,525 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,115.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 78,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,406,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,216 shares of company stock worth $9,763,520. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

