Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,420 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.67% of FactSet Research Systems worth $116,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $1,759,708.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,135.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $15.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,952. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

