Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 71,110 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,110 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.18% of EMCOR Group worth $193,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EME stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.27. The stock had a trading volume of 889,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.