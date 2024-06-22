Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.35. 388,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

