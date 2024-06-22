Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.80

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 123156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.