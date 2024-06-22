Contrasting Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 3.06 $518.49 million $4.41 8.86 Transphorm $16.51 million 19.14 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.39

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tower Semiconductor and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 35.27% 8.78% 7.21% Transphorm -177.91% -149.03% -86.65%

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Transphorm on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Transphorm



Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

