Cormark Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

AAV stock opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

