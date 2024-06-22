Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 360,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,621. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

