Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

