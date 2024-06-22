Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.
Corpay Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Corpay
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
