Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.

Corpay Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

