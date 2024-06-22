Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.56) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.91).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 240 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49). Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

