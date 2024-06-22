Critical Analysis: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 3.84 $1.02 billion $1.62 31.54 OSI Systems $1.28 billion 1.82 $91.78 million $7.27 18.73

Profitability

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12.66% 8.78% 5.33% OSI Systems 8.56% 18.10% 8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 7 7 0 2.50 OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus target price of $60.62, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $165.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

