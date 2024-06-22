CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 18,688,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751,878. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
