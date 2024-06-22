Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.100-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $275.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average of $245.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

