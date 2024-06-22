CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of -462.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

