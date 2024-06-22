CVA Family Office LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $272.78 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.33 and a 200-day moving average of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

