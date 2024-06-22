CVA Family Office LLC Invests $198,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

