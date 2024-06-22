CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
