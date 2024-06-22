CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 242.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 68.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 117.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.02.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

