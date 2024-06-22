CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

