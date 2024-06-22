CVA Family Office LLC Sells 155 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

