CVA Family Office LLC Sells 155 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $202.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

