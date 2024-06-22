CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of UAN stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $94.38.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CVR Partners by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in CVR Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
