Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

CTSO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

