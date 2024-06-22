Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.7% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.15 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

