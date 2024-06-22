Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

DRI stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

