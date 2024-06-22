DataHighway Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,330.90 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $2,330.90 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02499506 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,058.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.