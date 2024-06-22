David J Yvars Group Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $547.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

