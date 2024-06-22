Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.12

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $48,371.16 and approximately $17.12 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 87.2% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
