Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

