Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Lifted by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $980.14. 624,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,556. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $932.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $851.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

