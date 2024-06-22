DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.61 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, DEI has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $92.61 million and approximately $0.66 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00115756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

